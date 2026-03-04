A.J. Brown could be on his way out of Philadelphia this offseason, and if he does end up getting traded, one insider wants the Eagles go big-game hunting to replace him.

While it remains to be seen if Brown will be traded and, if so, for how much, it is clear that the relationship between the former All-Pro wide receiver and the organization isn't sustainable long-term. And the Eagles, regardless of who it is, need a top-flight wide receiver opposite Devonta Smith come the 2026 opener.

The Athletic's Zach Berman has a few ideas on who that could be in the event of a Brown trade.

“If Brown is traded, the Eagles cannot rely on DeVonta Smith and a rookie wide receiver,” Berman wrote. “The free-agent class is uninspiring. Rather, they should trade from their pick surplus for a wide receiver to start opposite Smith. I’d target the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Brian Thomas, whose production declined last season after a standout rookie campaign. Thomas is entering the third year of his rookie contract, so the cap hit would not be burdensome. The Eagles should offer a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional 2027 pick based on Thomas’ hitting performance incentives. If a deal cannot be reached for Thomas, another option would be the Chicago Bears’ D.J. Moore (a Philly native) with a lower pick in the trade. The problem is that his high base salary could complicate this possibility. I’d be aggressive for Thomas — and another long shot explained in No. 9.”

That “long shot” is none other than former first-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who has yet to live up to the hype with which he entered the NFL. In two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after going fourth overall in the 2024 draft, Harrison has recorded 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Berman, who also posited a Brown trade with the New England Patriots, suggested that, in trying to get Harrison, the Eagles should offer Arizona soon-to-be-second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell. As part of the deal, Philadelphia would trade Campbell, who it took with the 31st pick a year ago, and potentially a third-round pick for Harrison and a Cardinals sixth-rounder.

Brown is set to enter the final season of a three-year, $96 million extension he signed with the Eagles in 2024. His cap hit, as it stands, will be $23.4 million, but if he were traded before June 1, the Eagles would be hit with $43.5 million in dead cap. A trade after June 1 would split the penalty between this and next year, with $16.4 million to be paid in 2026 and $27.2 million in 2027.