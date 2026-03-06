The NFL offseason has a chance to get crazy, and there have already been some big moments, but all eyes are on Maxx Crosby and AJ Brown. It seems like Brown could be moved due to some issues he has had with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni. The asking price for him is high, but one team that makes a lot of sense is the New England Patriots, especially after Stefon Diggs was cut.

According to Anthony Gargano of the ALLCITY Network, the Patriots have been in contact with the Eagles about Brown. New England offered a first-round and a third-round pick for Brown, but general manager Howie Roseman declined the offer. It goes to show that the asking price for Brown is massive, and the Eagles are not going to give him up for any deal, but it has to be the right one.

This appears to coincide with the report that came out earlier this week from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that said the Eagles were looking for a Quinnen Williams-esque return in a potential trade for Brown. The New York Jets received a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith from the Dallas Cowboys for the four-time Pro Bowler before last season’s trade deadline.

The Patriots still seem like the most logical fit if the Eagles decide to trade Brown. The release of Stefon Diggs leaves the receiving corps with only Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams, and they have shown potential, but are not nearly as proven as Brown.

It is also worth noting that Brown has a prior relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel from their time with the Titans, and they remain close because of it.

Brown is 28 years old, but has maintained his presence as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has tallied at least 1,000 yards receiving in all but one season in his career, though his 1,003 yards last year marked the second-lowest output of his NFL career and the worst in any season in which he appeared in at least 14 games. It seems like it might just be time for the two sides to move on.