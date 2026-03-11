The Baltimore Ravens did not waste any time landing a defensive end after they backed out of their trade agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby, as they have signed Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens and Hendrickson have agreed on a four-year contract worth $112 million.

“Hendrickson stays in the AFC North, and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season,” noted Schefter on X.

Ravens and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement on a four-year, $112 million contract. Hendrickson stays in the AFC North, and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season. pic.twitter.com/v0iY2pISyE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts were linked to Hendrickson before the Ravens joined the tug of war.

Baltimore quickly redirected its vision just hours after the trade deal for Crosby did not materialize due to medical concerns.

Article Continues Below

With Crosby out of the picture, it made sense for the Ravens to go after the next best option in the market.

Hendrickson is coming off a tension-filled campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, which prompted him to leave. Before signing with the Ravens, many viewed him as the most intriguing player in free agency, even though his contract demands could be an issue.

He was limited to seven games last season due to a hip/pelvis injury. He tallied 16 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

When healthy, the 31-year-old Hendrickson is among the league's elite pass rushers, with one All-Pro First Team selection and four Pro Bowl stints under his belt.

With the Ravens, he is expected to join forces with Travis Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike in fortifying their outside coverage under the tutelage of new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.