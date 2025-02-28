The Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the world after winning the Super Bowl. Philadelphia defeated Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 and won their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Now the Eagles have successfully hired a new coach to backfill a position left vacant after the Super Bowl.

Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler has accepted a position with the Eagles, according to a press release from the university. Loeffler will join the Eagles as a quarterbacks coach.

Loeffler replaces former Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier. Nussmeier followed former Eagles OC Kellen Moore to New Orleans and became the team's new offensive coordinator.

Loeffler does have some NFL experience. He was a QB coach with the Lions during the 2008 NFL season. He also has experience at the University of Florida, where he was part of Urban Meyer's coaching staff during the Tim Tebow era.

Loeffler had a 24-41 record during his six seasons at Bowling Green. He took the team to bowl games during each of the last three seasons.

Bowling Green honors Eagles QB coach Scot Loeffler in press release

Bowling Green heaped praise on Loeffler in a press release announcing the move.

“In these last six seasons, Scot built a very successful program in a challenging climate in collegiate sports,” Vice President for Athletics Strategy Derek van der Merwe said in the statement. “More importantly, he built this program while ensuring his team and coaches were truly committed to the values and mission that make this university great. Like other great coaches in the history of BGSU football, he has demonstrated that when you build around the strengths of this University and its mission, anything is possible

Loeffler left a lasting impact on Bowling Green's football program.

“Coach Loeffler has made a tremendous impact in rebuilding and reshaping BGSU Football, developing student-athletes and growing engagement across our learning community and the region,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “Scot has been dedicated to not only BGSU Football, but to all our student-athletes and BGSU Athletics, as well as our Falcon Marching Band and spirit programs. He cares deeply about player development and student success, and we wish him all the best as he continues his coaching career in the NFL with the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.”

Eagles fans must be hopeful that Loeffler's success at Bowl Green will translate well into the NFL.