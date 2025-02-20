When the New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore to be their next head coach, it was expected he would bring on his own staff. As a result, he made his first move on Thursday. Moore poached Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to be his next offensive coordinator. The move was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although the Saints have an older roster, Moore brings a youthful energy and experience to the organization. Following the Saints firing Dennis Allen, it's clear they want an offensive mind to lead the team. Ever since former head coach Sean Payton left the team, they've been radically inconsistent.

Allen wasn't a bad head coach, but not up to the winning standard that the Saints are expected to see. However, entering Moore into the head coaching spot stirs questions. He's never been a head coach before. How will he operate the team? Is there a specific style?

He's answering plenty of those questions while building his staff. Someone like Nussmeier is a familiar face and someone who understands the game. The latter worked with Jalen Hurts and helped develop him into an elite quarterback.

Kellen Moore is helping the Saints with hiring Doug Nussmeier

Furthermore, Moore and Nussmeier each have Super Bowl rings. They look to bring that standard to Bourbon Street and the city of New Orleans. Not to mention, building the coaching staff this early shows how invested they are in building the team. Still, there are some question marks around the roster.

Derek Carr is a quality quarterback but is aging. Spencer Rattler showed some promise as a rookie but needs some more time to develop. It's an interesting time for the franchise, as they've been teetering between competitive and not competitive for quite some time.

No matter what, Moore has plenty of support from current players, as well as past. There have been reports that some Eagles players would leave their team to join Moore in New Orleans. The franchise could rechange its name to the New Orleans Eagles if coaches and players continually get poached.

All jokes aside, Moore is building his staff with respectable and credible coaches. Once his staff is completely built, he can begin figuring out the direction of the team. He can assess what offense to run and certain players' play styles, among other things. Getting a head start on the rest of the league can pay dividends for the first-time head coach.