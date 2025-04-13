What is the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest need in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Is it a new starting safety to replace CJ Gardner-Johnson? A new right guard to replace Mekhi Becton? A starting tight end if Dallas Goedert is traded? Or how about a new defensive end to replace Josh Sweat?

While yes, all four of those positions could be classified as a need, one could argue that the Eagles' actual biggest need is depth, with one of the best farm systems in the business needing some additional prospects to come up the ranks.

Fortunately, this year's draft is deep, with the lack of true blue chippers at the top more than made up for via depth in the later rounds. With eight picks to play with, including four in the fifth, two things are clear: Howie Roseman will move around the board to get the players he likes, and the Eagles will enter May with much more depth than they began it.

Eagles sleeper 1. Ahmed Hassanein

In the 2025 NFL Draft, there are pass rushers for every single scheme across the NFL. Do you need a speedy outside linebacker for a 3-4 scheme? Donovan Ezeiruaku fits that bill right around pick 32. How about a massive nose tackle who can eat up runners between the tackles? Kenneth Grant of Michigan fits that bill and will likely come off the board right around the same time as Ezeiruaku.

But if you want a certified project who might not be ready to play in Year 1 or even Year 2 but could become a certified contributor if he hits his ceiling, then few players are as intriguing as Ahmed Hassanein out of Boise State.

Standing 6-foot-2, 267 pounds, Hassanein wasn't asked to do much for the Broncos during his collegiate career, with the Egyptian-born edge more or less being asked to attack the backfield and whoever had the ball at the time. To his credit, Hassanein, a former wrestler, did it fairly well in that limited role, recording 101 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 22 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 28 starts.

Breaking down his tape for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein noted that while counting on Hassanein to contribute as a rookie might be short-sighted, he does enough things well to justify a draft pick.

“Bulky 4-3 defensive end with a strong motor and impressive production but a lack of NFL-ready instincts. Hassanein hasn't played as much football as other prospects, so he's still in the process of learning technique and developing play recognition,” Zierlein wrote. “He comes off the ball with a narrow base but will deliver a good initial pop. The rush production is less a function of skilled play and more a function of play extension and secondary effort. He's tough but limited and misses a lot of tackles.”

After selecting Jalyx Hunt in the third round last year as a project and turning Jordan Mailata from a rugby player into a Pro Bowl left tackle, Hassanein might just be the Eagles' next project who could put in work on special teams before his time comes to become the rotational edge rusher or even a defensive tackle, should Clint Hurtt believe his best path forward is closer to Milton Williams than Josh Sweat.

Eagles sleeper 2. Kyle Williams

While it may not be their biggest need, the Eagles could use at least one new wide receiver both in 2025 and moving forward, especially considering how little Nick Sirianni and company got out of everyone on the team not named AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

But what kind of receiver should the Eagles target? Well they already have a slot receiver/punt returner in Adias Smith, who didn't do much in 2024, a big-bodied option in Johnny Wilson, and a reclamation flanker in Terrace Marshall, who they just signed in free agency; why not look for a home run hitter with extensive collegiate experience for good measure?

Enter Kyle Williams, the Washington State wide receiver, not the former Buffalo Bills All-Pro.

Beginning his college career at UNLV, Williams really came into his own as a member of Washington State, where he caught 61 passes for 843 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 before taking it up a notch in 2024, when he caught 70 balls for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. Williams ran a 4.40 at the combine, even if he looks a little bit faster on tape, and complemented that with a 1.33 10-yard split and a 36.5 in vertical jump.

In his draft profile for NFL.com, Zierlein highlighted the good about Williams' tape, giving him a Day 2 grade while others consider him closer to a Day 3 player.

“Fifth-year senior with alignment versatility and home run potential. Williams will never be tabbed as ‘sure-handed' but he can separate deep and create big plays, which could make the catch issues easier to swallow,” Zierlein wrote. “He eliminates pursuit angles as a catch-and-run artist and gets respectful cushions, allowing for easy comeback throws. His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams' subpar hands lower his floor, but teams looking to add a playmaker could have him queued up as a future WR3.”

If Williams comes off the board in the second round, it might be a reach, but if he's available when the Eagles are on the board in the fourth round, or with one of their fifth round picks, the Washington State product would be one heck of an addition to Philadelphia's offense, as he could be like a more shore-handed Quez Watkins, aka the ideal WR3 in Sirianni's scheme.

Eagles sleeper 3. Jackson Hawes

And last but not least, while the Eagles may find themselves in need of a starting tight end sooner than later – Harold Fannin Jr. looks really good as a Day 2 pick – if they can come to terms with Goedert on a deal that works for everyone, bringing Jackson Hawes in as a TE3 who can dominate in the Jack Stoll, run-blocking role would be a very interesting additon to the best rushing team in the NFL.

Standing 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Hawes caught exactly 51 passes total over his four-year college playing career split between Yale and Georgia Tech, amassing 566 yards and six touchdowns over 41 career games. He did some work on special teams and got the occasional look in the slot, but for the most part, Hawes' bread and butter was as a blocker, showing he could take on defensive ends in-line or serve as a lead blocker in space as a pseudo-fullback in Georgia Tech's run-heavy offense.

In space, Hawes moves well and theoretically could develop as a pass catcher, but in the short-term, Hawes could be a weapon in the run game at tight end, challenging Ben VanSumeren for minutes as a fullback, and catch the occasional pass, all the while being a core special teamer.

Highlighting Hawes' unique offensive game for NFL.com, Zierlein pointed out that while the Georgia Tech product might be a limited player now, he could become a contributor.

“Hawes is a thump-and-drive tight end with the technique and fire to help make a difference in the run game as both a lead/move blocker and at the point of attack. Hawes proved he could move from the Ivy League to the ACC and fit right in despite the step up in competition,” Zierlein wrote. “There are correctable areas as a run blocker, but his demeanor and size make it easier to project his move to the NFL in that area. He's limited as a route runner and pass catcher, so a roster spot will need to be secured with a steady diet of physicality. Hawes has Day 3 value with a chance to earn NFL snaps.”

No matter how the first few rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft shake out, Hawes should still be considered a decent enough option for the team in the fifth round, as he can add even more pop to the best rushing game in the business, with an ability to move around and pick up would-be tackles to give Saquon Barkley even more room to operate. Let Jeff Stoutland get his hands on Hawes, and don't be surprised if he becomes a player even if he isn't a reliable receiver immediately.