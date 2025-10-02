The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, last weekend, but it still left them with questions heading into the Week 5 bye week. Now, it's time to analyze what to do. The Steelers' bye week adjustments will focus on continuing the things that work and fixing what has not. When they return from the bye week, they will face the Cleveland Browns, which could set them on the right track.

Despite being 3-1, Pittsburgh only has +185 odds to win the AFC North, according to FanDuel. Even with Lamar Jackson injured for the Baltimore Ravens and Joe Burrow out for the Cincinnati Bengals, the odds still don't believe this team is a contender. Now, things might get tougher, as Jalen Ramsey is out for a few weeks.

The Steelers have had some issues to start the season, despite a 3-1 start. However, there is one major issue the Steelers must address, and the rest could potentially take care of itself. Here is where the Steelers stand, and how they got here, and what they must do going forward.

The Steelers' wild ride

Things started off as crazily as they could, as Pittsburgh started the season with a 34-32 win over the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. Then, they laid an egg in their home opener, losing 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers bounced back with a 21-14 road win over the New England Patriots. Next, they went to Ireland and beat the Vikings 24-21.

The immediate future looks bright with the Browns on their schedule next. Then, the Steelers will play the Bengals on the road before hosting the Green Bay Packers. There is a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and their divisional rivals.

Where the team ranks on offense and defense

The main story in Pittsburgh is their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. So far, Rodgers has passed for 786 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Steelers are averaging 24 points per game, which is tied for 16th in the NFL. Moreover, they are generating 183.5 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the NFL. Pittsburgh also ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing yards per game with just 80.

Kenneth Gainwell has rushed 35 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 65 yards. Ultimately, he has averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Jaylen Warren has rushed 43 times for 132 yards and caught 11 passes for 142 yards and one score over three games. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf has played well and is one of the reasons the Steelers are 3-1. Metcalf has caught 15 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Calvin Austin III has 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

TJ Watt has been great, generating 10 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Also, Nick Herbig has been solid with six solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. The rest of the defense has been slightly inconsistent. Ultimately, they have allowed 24.5 points per game, ranking 21st in the NFL. The Steelers are also 19th in rushing yards allowed per game and 29th in passing yards allowed per game.

This highlights that the defense has not been perfect. However, they have made adjustments over the last two games, containing the Patriots and Vikings.

The big thing the Steelers must fix

The Steelers' defense would be a lot better if the offense could stay on the field. To do that, they need to improve the running game. Gainwell had the best performance of the season in Week 4, rushing 19 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, he had some trouble putting the game away against the Vikings, forcing the defense to do more work.

That has been a consistent theme this season. Namely, the Steelers' second-half defense has struggled, and it has given opposing teams a bigger chance to do damage. Warren sat out in Week 4 with an injury but will likely return in Week 6. When he returns, he will face a run defense that has stuffed every running back not named Jahmyr Gibbs. They even held David Montgomery to nine rushes for 12 yards last weekend.

The Steelers must fix their running game. Of course, the biggest culprit for the lack of a running game is an offensive line that has been unable to open holes. They have also not given Rodgers much time to make plays. Initially, they allowed four sacks to start the season against the Jets. The line then allowed three more in the Week 2 loss to the Hawks. Recently, they played a clean game against the Pats, not allowing a single sack before allowing two against the Vikings.

To succeed the rest of the season, the Steelers need their running game to start working. If the line can start opening lanes, the running backs can flourish. When the running game flourishes, it puts less strain on the defense, allowing them to play less.