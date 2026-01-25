The Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen who their new head coach is going to be. After 19 years of Mike Tomlin at the helm, Pittsburgh is going with a proven face instead of an up-and-coming coordinator, bringing in Mike McCarthy. The move has brought some mixed reactions from fans, as the McCarthy hiring was a bit of a surprise.

A former player for the Steelers made his thoughts on the move heard loud and clear. Le'Veon Bell, who played for Tomlin in Pittsburgh, voiced his displeasure with the move.

“4-13 incoming .. but hey, at least Mike Tomlin isn’t the coach of the Steelers anymore right?” Bell posted on X in response to a tweet about the Steelers planning to hire McCarthy.

Tomlin was fired by the Steelers after 19 seasons with the team. Tomlin's tenure in Pittsburgh was successful in a lot of ways: Pittsburgh never had a losing season under his guidance, and they won a Super Bowl early in his career. However, his last few years were full of disappointments: he ended his time with the Steelers with no playoff wins in nine consecutive seasons. The lack of playoff performance despite being a regular postseason fixture eventually led to his departure.

McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, will coach his hometown team next season after taking a year off from coaching. McCarthy was fired from Dallas in 2024 after four seasons with the team. McCarthy's crowning achievement is winning the Super Bowl as the Green Bay Packers' head coach along with Aaron Rodgers, who's now on the Steelers. He sports a .608 winning percentage in his 17 years as a head coach in the NFL

Will McCarthy give the Steelers their first playoff win in nearly a decade and finally make an impact in the AFC playoff scene? Or will Pittsburgh fall into the same purgatory they were stuck in with Tomlin?