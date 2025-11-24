Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies picked up a second straight win with a road victory over the Dallas Mavericks, without Ja Morant in the lineup. However, the biggest story coming out of that game was an altercation between Morant and Klay Thompson, with Thompson having some scathing words for the former All-Star after the game.

One person who is fed up with Morant's antics is former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, who recently took to FanDuel's “Run It Back” show to express his frustration.

“Why are we always talking about Ja Morant and something outside of basketball? … I just wish Ja would mature at some point and stop doing stupid s**t,” said Parsons, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Morant indeed has become more known for his off-court incidents than his on-court play over the last few years, continuing into this season. Earlier in the 2025-26 campaign, Morant was suspended for a game after publicly calling out the Grizzlies' coaching staff in a postgame press conference, and the heated confrontation with Thompson certainly didn't do anything to help return the focus to basketball.

When he's been on the court this year, Morant has been a disaster, with his shooting percentages cratering and the falling star having seemingly no interest in facilitating for his teammates.

This has all led the Grizzlies to have a 6-11 record so far this year, with some already clamoring for the team to start exploring Morant trade ideas. It's been a swift fall from grace for a team that looked like it might be a future powerhouse in the Western Conference just a couple years ago.

In any case, the Grizzlies will next take the floor on Monday evening at home against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. That game is set to tip off at 8:00 pm ET.