The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed some real issues in 2026 NFL free agency, and with a big trade for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Now, it’s time to take on the 2026 NFL Draft and make even more improvements. We asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator what the Steelers may do in April, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 21: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk is a polarizing prospect. On one hand, at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, he is a bit of a tweener position-wise, and he posted just 10.0 sacks in three seasons with the Tigers. On the other hand, he is among the youngest players in the 2026 NFL Draft class and, by all accounts, has incredibly high character both on and off the field.

While all this may not make him a fit for some teams, the Steelers are an organization that makes sense as a Faulk destination. They need to start finding long-term pieces on defense with aging stars like Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt on the wrong side of 30. Plus, in the Steelers’ defensive system, Fauk’s positionless nature could be a benefit, not a detriment.

Faulk may not be a player who will help carry Pittsburgh to the playoffs this season, but he may be a cornerstone for the playoffs and even Super Bowls to come if they can develop him properly.

Round 2, Pick 53: OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa

The Steelers need a new left guard after losing Isaac Seumalo in NFL free agency this offseason. They also may need a long-term left tackle replacement for Broderick Jones as the combination of ineffectiveness and a neck injury have his time with Pittsburgh in question.

Gennings Dunker was a three-year starter at tackle at Iowa who is likely destined for a guard spot in the NFL. That is exactly what the Steelers need right now, as he can start at guard right away and possibly even fill in for Jones in a pinch if the injury doesn’t go away.

Dunker’s NFL.com comp is to Steelers right guard, Mason McCormick, and what Pittsburgh fan wouldn’t sign up for two Mason McCormicks moving forward?

Round 3, Pick 76: RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Running back is another big need for the Steelers, with Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle currently slated to hold down the fort. If the team could pick up a dynamic bellcow back this year, that would be ideal, and that’s exactly what they do in this PFF 2026 NFL Moock Draft simulator run.

Mike Washington Jr. is a unicorn who stands 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Whichever pro team picks him, they need to remind him that he is a big, physical back and not just a speedster, but that team can turn him into a little more of a bruiser at that size. He could be a steal in Round 3.

Round 3, Pick 85: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Just because Michael Pittman Jr. is on board doesn’t mean the Steelers are done at the wide receiver position. Deion Burks is a 5-foot-10 speedster who ran a 4.3 flat at the combine. He could become an excellent playmaking slot player for the franchise with Pittman and DK Metcalf taking the lion’s share of the attention on the outside.

Round 3, Pick 99: QB Carson Beck, Miami

Whether the Steelers have Aaron Rodgers or someone else under center this season, they need a QB of the future as soon as possible. And since this is not a QB-heavy class, none of the swings the team takes on Day 2 or 3 are going to be home runs.

That said, Carson Beck is an incredibly experienced signal-caller with championship game pedigree. What he did at Georgia and Miami was impressive, even though it wasn’t always pretty to watch. If he can sit for a year or two and learn from veterans like Rodgers, maybe he has a chance at becoming an NFL starter.

Round 4, Pick 121: CB Tacario Davis, Washington

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At 6-foot-4, 194 pounds, Tacario Davis is an interesting defensive back prospect who can contribute on special teams now and likely contribute in dime packages in the right zone scheme. Down the line, his size could make him a candidate to move to safety. That possibility is what bumps him up to early Day 3.

Round 4, Pick 135: EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Tyreal Sapp is a little like an older, smaller poor man’s Keldric Faulk. At 6-foot-2, 273 pounds, he is a bit of a tweener, but if he puts on some weight and keeps what athleticism he has, Sapp is a powerful enough athlete to move inside. He could ultimately be a rotational interior D-lineman for the Steelers in time.

Round 5, Pick 161: WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

If the Steelers do take Deion Burks in an earlier round, like they do in this PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft similar run, another (lesser) slot-only prospect like Kevin Coleman Jr. doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense. But at this point, why not take a few dart throws and see if any hit.

Round 6, Pick 216: FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy

The Steelers are one of the few franchises that still draft fullbacks, and Navy’s Eli Heidenreich is the most draftable player at the position to come out in a while. In the right system, Heidenreich could develop into a versatile, Kyle Juszcyk-type player.

Round 7, Pick 224: RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

Speaking of taking several dart throws to see what sticks, this is the second of four RBs (though one is a FB) the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator has the Steelers taking here. In Roman Hemby, the Steelers get a 6-foot, 207-pound battering ram that Washington isn’t, but that’s about it. The two might actually make a good tandem.

Round 7, Pick 230: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Robert Spears-Jennings is a big, 6-foot-2, 207-pound safety with plus athleticism and 4.32 speed. He is a project, though, and he may never develop the football IQ required to make him a starting safety. Spears-Jennings should be a good special teamer next season, though.

Round 7, Pick 237: RB Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

If Washington is the speedster and Hemby is the battering ram, then Ribert Henry Jr. would be the shifty change-of-pace back in a new-look Steelers rookie backfield. Taking all these RBs may not be the best idea in 2026, but any of these three would help the unit this season.