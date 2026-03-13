The Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in early March, sending a sixth-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and a seventh-round pick. On Friday, Pittman shared his true feelings about being traded to Pittsburgh.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 28-year-old wideout claims he feels like his style of play is perfect for Pittsburgh. Although he loved playing for the Colts, Pittman is ready for his new endeavor with the Steelers.

“I would like to start out with saying that, Indy, I loved my time in Indy so much,” said Pittman. “Everybody there, like it's so hard to leave such a special place… But looking forward, I just feel like my style of football just, like, fits in [Pittsburgh]. Just like that, smashmouth football and everything. I feel like that's the way I play football and that I'm gonna fit in well here.”

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"I just feel like my style of football just like fits in [Pittsburgh]." ⚡️ Michael Pittman joins The @PatMcAfeeShow to talk about the next chapter of his NFL career with the Steelers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JXG5JDMYgB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2026

Michael Pittman Jr. played his first six NFL seasons with the Colts. It was an up-and-down experience, as he flashed potential as a No. 1 wide receiver, but was never quite consistent in that role. He is expected to be the No. 2 option with the Steelers behind DK Metcalf. Pittman joins Pittsburgh after accumulating 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns during his tenure in Indianapolis.

Upon being traded to the Steelers, Pittman agreed to sign a three-year, $59 million contract with $24 million guaranteed. He'll have a chance to play a key role in Pittsburgh. While the wide receiver room seems to be coming to fruition, the organization has yet to find a starting quarterback for the 2026-27 campaign. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are the only two quarterbacks on the roster as of mid-March.