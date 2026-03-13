As the Pittsburgh Steelers have been adding pieces to the team in the hopes of building up their team for a huge playoff push come the 2026 season, they made another move on Friday that could be effective. While fans were wondering what the next move would be for the Steelers, it came in the form of making a move for a defensive tackle.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Pittsburgh has signed free agent defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year, $11 million deal. In the upcoming year, he will make $6 million as sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said to Schefter.

“Former Titans free-agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Steelers, including $6 million this year, per agent Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

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As mentioned, Joseph-Day had played the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, as he's a veteran in this league with 2026 set to be his eighth year in the NFL. Having previously been with the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers, he spent the first three years with the Los Angeles Rams, as he's seen as a “veteran depth” piece by ESPN's Matt Bowen, who ranked the player the 31st available free agent at the time.

“Joseph-Day had 41 tackles and two sacks in a rotational role for the Titans this past season. With alignment versatility on the interior, he can add veteran depth to the defensive line room,” Bowen wrote.

At any rate, the Steelers look to improve on both sides of the ball with Joseph-Day being indicative of that as the team finished with a 10-7 record, which won them the AFC North, though they lost in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans.