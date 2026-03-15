The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy offseason, watching head coach Mike Tomlin voluntarily end his nearly two-decade run with the franchise, and then hiring Mike McCarthy to assume the post. Still, the biggest question remaining for Pittsburgh is who will be starting at quarterback for the team next year, with the prospect of Aaron Rodgers' potential retirement hanging in the balance.

Recently, NFL insider Brooke Pryor of ESPN reported on the latest regarding Rodgers' line of thinking as the offseason continues.

“Though Rodgers hasn't given the Steelers a concrete answer on his future, the two sides continue to engage in positive conversations, and Rodgers is aware of the ongoing roster construction,” reported Pryor on ESPN.com.

“I know that he's still thinking about it,” said recently acquired Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman. “But we also have two really good quarterbacks here in Mason [Rudolph] and Will (Howard). So whatever ends up turning out, just like I think we'll have a good plan offensively, and we will make the most out of it.”

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Indeed, the Steelers have at least somewhat of a contingency plan in place should Rodgers decide to call it quits in the form of Rudolph and Howard, although it remains to be seen whether the organization views either as a long-term option.

Pryor did note that “…if he doesn't return, the Steelers' moves would also work well for second-year quarterback Will Howard, who won a national championship at Ohio State with the help of a dominant defense and physical run game.”

Many fans have speculated that Rodgers doesn't want his brutal performance against the Houston Texans in last year's playoffs to be his final moment on an NFL field, but as of yet, no announcement has been made as to his future plans.