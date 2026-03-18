Many have chimed in on Logan Paul's recent proposal to fight an NFL player in a boxing match. Add to the list Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.

Paul offered $1 million to anyone who would accept the challenge, and Roethlisberger's former teammates, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, have sent feelers. Brown, who has been nothing but controversial, even went viral for blasting Paul on X.

For Roethlisberger, Brown would be a better opponent for Paul, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match in 2021. The former quarterback, however, also expressed his skepticism about the whole thing.

“What they should do is do two million and put AB in there against him because I know he’s going to be a lot smaller. I would take AB over Logan Paul,” said the six-time Pro Bowler on his podcast.

“Again, I don’t know Logan Paul at all. No offense, I’m not trying to talk trash. Wasn’t Logan, or one of them, and Tom Brady talking trash recently? I don’t know if they’re just building up this thing.”

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The 44-year-old Roethlisberger is quite familiar with Brown, having formed a deadly trio with him and Bell during their time together in Pittsburgh from 2013 to 2017.

To say the least, Brown was a character.

“I saw AB hit someone twice in the blink of an eye. Like, ‘Wait, what just happened?' He hit him twice, I think,” added Roethlisberger, who led the Steelers to two titles in the Super Bowl.

Just for comparison, the 30-year-old Paul is 6-foot-2 and weighs around 210 pounds, while the 37-year-old Brown is 5-foot-10 and is about 180 pounds.

Paul's last boxing match was in 2023, getting the win after Dillon Danis was disqualified for attempting takedowns.