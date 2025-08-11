Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin chimed in briefly on the feud between his new veteran quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and NFL analyst Ryan Clark. While some are wondering if Aaron Rodgers will play at all in preseason, Tomlin took a friendly jab at Clark in a recent podcast.

Tomlin says Clark can troll NFL players as good as the best of them. The former safety has a way with words, which Steelers head coach couldn't deny as he explained, while talking about Clark, per The Pivot Podcast.

“He’s [Ryan Clark] a mutual combatant, right? Like he loves it, he loves being in the eye of it. Don’t let him fool you. Not only does he not mind it, he loves it,” Tomlin said. “He loves it. Because he’s got a good mouthpiece, he’s thoughtful. Stuff that spills out of his mouth. And then there is a component of him where if he gets beyond that, he’s really comfortable with that, too.”

Sometimes Clark can say things that get Tomlin riled up, he said.

“It’s so funny, sometimes I’m like No RC, no! Oh, he’s going there,” Tomlin added.

The feud began last season when Rodgers was struggling with the Jets and went on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and criticized ESPN’s talking heads shows that bring on ex-players to give their hot takes.

“There’s a lot of people talking about the game now, both non-former players and former players who are trying to stay relevant fame-wise,” Rodgers said.

Clark, who was in on the coversation with Steelers' Mike Tomlin when Clark's back and forth with Rodgers was brought up, didn't hold back in front of Aaron's new head coach.

“I find it extremely funny that he’s saying this on a show with a man who, as great as he was as a punter, is far more famous as a pundit in Pat McAfee,” Clark said.

Aaron Rodgers bested by Steelers' two-time SB champion

Defensive back Juan Thornhill showed up Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid training camp as the two-time Super Bowl champion proved his worth on the defensive end of the field. The former Chiefs DB stole the show when he intercepted the veteran QB, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo's X, formerly Twitter.

“Juan Thornhill intercepts Aaron Rodgers to end the two-minute drill for the second straight day,” DeFabo reported.

The Steelers will host the Buccaneers on Saturday.