The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the search for a new head coach as Mike Tomlin has stepped down this season. Tomlin has been the coach for 19 years, and they've never seen a losing season with him at the helm. The Steelers are hoping they can continue that success with another coach, and they'll have a lists on candidates to consider.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a part of the team for a long time, and saw success with Tomlin, winning a Super Bowl. With the team entering a new era, Roethlisberger thinks they need to find a new identity.

“Unless the team hires within, which I think would be a huge mistake,” Roethlisberger said on the Footbahlin show. “No disrespect to anyone that’s on the organization. I think you need a change. You need something new. Coach Tomlin has his regime in here and you need to find something new that could kind of get a new spark.”

Article Continues Below

Everyone knows that the Steelers' brand has always been defense and dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball, but Roethlisberger is ready to see them switch it up.

“We’ve had defensive head coaches here that specialize in defense,” Roethlisberger said. “And I get it Pittsburgh, I understand that Steeler football is about defense and running the ball, but why not mix it up. Why not bring in a head coach that’s offensive minded. That would kind of change it up because lets be honest six points isn’t enough in a playoff game. You can’t do that.”

Over the years, the Steelers have not had a stellar offense, and it may be time for them to lean more on that side of the ball, which is what a lot of teams are doing. The first step for them would be finding a quarterback, with the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers playing again is on the table.