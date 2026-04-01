Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger wants his former team to build upon the offensive front in the NFL Draft this year. Per his comments on his podcast Footbahlin, Roethlisberger wants offensive linemen to be the number one priority in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I’m still sticking to getting line in the first round. I think you take the best available linemen. I don’t care if it’s a tackle, guard, or center. I don’t care what sideline it’s on. I don’t care who you have right now, you get the best available lineman.”

He added, “Deebo said, ‘I’d take another lineman.’ You know what, I don’t disagree. And in the second, I don’t think you can have enough lineman. When guys go down you need to have fillers. So I wouldn’t be opposed to it I would say.”

Going into the late April NFL Draft, the Steelers' offensive line features Broderick Jones (LT), Spencer Anderson (LG), Zach Frazier (C), Mason McCormick (RG), and Troy Fautanu (RT). Jones and Fautanu were selected with first-round capital in 2023 and 2024, while a second-round pick was used to draft Frazier in 2024. So, the Steelers selecting an offensive lineman is certainly possible.

The Steelers' offensive front was certainly serviceable in their aim to make the AFC Playoffs with Aaron Rodgers lining up under Center. Per a statement from the team published in January, Rodgers raved about playing with Frazier.

“I don't think there's a better center in the league,” Rodgers said. “I watched it every single week. We've obviously got a good D-line, but No. 54 is as consistent as they come in the league. He's got a bright future. He's a phenomenal player. He's got a real steady way about him.”

He added, “To go the whole season and not have any snap issues, to not have to do a whole lot back there protection-wise when I've done that most of my career, he is an exceptional player. He's got a really bright future in the league. If the team was smart, they'd slap a deal on him pretty quickly because he's going to be 10-plus years in the league and one of the best to do it, in my opinion. That's his trajectory.