The Pittsburgh Steelers' ethos for decades has been recalibration. Even in their current mode of transition, it still holds. Of course, the 2026 NFL Draft presents a different kind of challenge. This isn’t about plugging obvious holes with obvious names. It’s about identifying the players who can quietly elevate a roster that already knows how to win but hasn’t yet figured out how to finish. The Steelers are frustratingly close. If they’re going to break through that ceiling, the answers may not be found at the top of the board. Instead, these can be found in the overlooked corners where value, fit, and identity intersect.

2025 reinforced the Steelers’ identity

The 2025 campaign was, in many ways, a perfect snapshot of the “Steelers Way.” Pittsburgh grinded its way to a 10-7 record, capturing the AFC North title. The team reasserting itself as one of the league’s most resilient franchises. It was a season marked by milestones, including Mike Tomlin reaching his 200th career win before his emotional exit. The steady presence of Aaron Rodgers also stabilized the offense.

Defensively, the formula remained familiar. TJ Watt continued to be solid off the edge, while Derrick Harmon emerged as a disruptive force inside. However, when the playoffs arrived, so did reality. A 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round exposed the same issues that had lingered all year. This offense lacked explosive consistency, and their secondary faltered when the pass rush didn’t get home.

Free agency moves

The Steelers didn’t waste time addressing those concerns in free agency. The acquisition of Michael Pittman Jr added a physical, reliable target to complement DK Metcalf.. On defense, the additions of Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker injected both talent and toughness into a secondary that needed both.

Still, the work feels incomplete. The offensive line, particularly on the interior, remains unsettled after Isaac Seumalo’s departure. Yes, the defense is still formidable. That said, there’s a growing need for younger, versatile pieces. This is where the draft becomes critical. Not just for talent, but for trajectory.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

If there’s one thing Pittsburgh has always valued, it’s physical dominance in the trenches. Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon embodies that philosophy.

Pregnon isn’t flashy. He’s not going to dominate highlight reels. Turn on the tape, though, and you’ll see a player who consistently moves defenders against their will. His ability to generate displacement in the run game make him an ideal fit for a team looking to reestablish its physical identity.

More importantly, he fills a real need. The left guard position currently remains unsettled. Pregnon offers both stability and attitude. For the Steelers, that matters.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The Steelers have long thrived on elite edge play. Even legends need successors, though. Auburn’s Keldric Faulk presents a compelling case as the next evolution of that tradition.

At 6-foot-6 and nearly 280 pounds, Faulk brings a rare blend of size and versatility. He’s not just an edge rusher but a movable piece who can line up across the front. He can also hold the edge against the run and slide inside in passing situations.

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Faulk may not have gaudy sack numbers, but his impact shows up in pressures and the kind of plays that don’t always make the stat sheet but win games. Pairing him with Watt doesn’t just add depth but also flexibility. It allows the Steelers to get creative with their fronts and keep opposing offenses guessing.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Pittsburgh’s defense has always had an identity. It is physical, intimidating, and relentless. Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fits that mold perfectly.

At nearly 6-foot-4, McNeil-Warren blurs the line between safety and linebacker. He’s a downhill player who thrives in chaos, delivering hits that change the tone of a game.

At the next level, McNeil-Warren offers something different: presence. He’s the kind of player who makes receivers think twice about crossing the middle and who can erase short-yardage gains through sheer physicality. For Pittsburgh, he brings the edge back, and that edge is everything.

Sleepers matter more than ever

The Steelers aren’t far off. They have the structure, the culture, and enough star power to compete. What they need now are the complementary pieces. They need players who fill gaps, elevate units, and allow the stars to shine.

Emmanuel Pregnon strengthens the foundation. Keldric Faulk ensures the future of the pass rush. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren restores the defensive identity.

None of them will headline the draft. Still, in Pittsburgh, that’s never been the point. If the Steelers get these picks right, the next step isn’t just another playoff appearance. It’s a deeper run.