One thing is clear — Chelsea Green isn't letting her “broken ankle” injury hold her back, as she kicked a field goal for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which will emanate from the Steel City.

The Steelers posted a video of Green kicking a field goal on their practice field. She made it, and she took a bow. Green then demanded a raise from WWE.

“Thank you,” Green said before pointing out, “With a broken ankle. I want a raise. I want a raise.”

It's a positive sign to see Green kicking field goals with her injury. Could she be back in the ring in time for WrestleMania 42 in April? We shall see.

WWE star Chelsea Green's “broken ankle” injury

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Currently, Green is dealing with an ankle injury that she suffered in February 2026. She suffered her injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton (the eventual winner) and Lash Legend.

Since then, Green has been seen sporting a walking boot. She hasn't competed in a match since then, and it's unknown how long she will be out for.

She is coming off her first AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship reign with Ethan Page. They lost the titles to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice the day after suffering her ankle injury.

Green appears to be in Pittsburgh, so she will likely be present for the Mar. 27 edition of SmackDown. Hopefully, she makes her presence known during the show. Knowing how she operates, she will make the most of what she's given.

Throughout her career, Green has won the Women's United States Championship twice. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Additionally, she has won the Women's Tag Team Championship once. Her reign began with the now-released Sonya Deville. However, Piper Niven took her place after Deville suffered an injury, continuing Green's reign for an additional 126 days.