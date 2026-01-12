Mike Tomlin has upheld a proud defensive tradition with the Pittsburgh Steelers, instilling toughness and physicality in a TJ Watt and Cam Heyward-led defensive line. His team has produced mixed results on offense, however. A lack of creativity and ongoing playoff struggles have caused fans to question Tomlin's place in the franchise. Well, one offensive talent is absolutely thrilled to be playing for the Super Bowl 43 champion, and he knows what it is like to compete for a celebrated head coach.

“Mike T, to me, best head coach I ever played for, 1,000 percent,” tight end Darnell Washington said on the “Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?” podcast, via co-host and NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The 2023 third-round draft pick won two national championships with the Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, so his Tomlin proclamation might be surprising to some people. After all, the Steelers have two blowout losses in the playoffs during Washington's tenure with the squad.

Nevertheless, the 19-year HC clearly inspires the former Second-Team All-SEC selection.

I asked #Steelers TE Darnell Washington about Mike Tomlin: “Mike T, to me: best coach I’ve ever played for. 1,000 percent.” pic.twitter.com/qxEp9gcJqa — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 12, 2026

Article Continues Below

Washington praised Tomlin for being “a player's coach” who gives him confidence as a blocker. Communication and motivation are essential aspects of the job, and by the sound of it, Mike Tomlin boasts both qualities.

Smart is one of the top college coaches in the country, but there is no shame in being ranked below an NFL champ who has never had a losing season. Those worried about Mike Tomlin coasting on his reputation should be elated to hear the 6-foot-7 pass-catcher's comments.

The injured Darnell Washington will trust his coach to lead the Steelers to a playoff victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night.