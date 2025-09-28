Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has finally spoken out about his new incentive-based contract, clarifying his mindset as he enters his 15th season with the franchise.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyward explained that while the deal could net him up to $3.2 million in bonuses, his motivation is rooted in performance and team goals.

“Page is turned, I’m glad I can put this to bed a little bit,” Heyward said. “The opportunity is there to earn some more money, but I’ve got to play my game. I’ve got to be at the top of my game, and I like it that way. Anyone who has a problem with me making sacks or helping us get to the playoffs, that’s a problem.”

Heyward, who has been one of the NFL’s most consistent defensive linemen for over a decade, made it clear that his new deal isn’t a distraction. His reputation as a team-first leader remains intact, even with financial incentives tied to postseason success.

That leadership was also on display when Heyward fielded an unusual question from international media following Pittsburgh’s 24-21 win over the Vikings in Dublin.

As relayed by Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports on X, Heyward was asked if teammate T.J. Watt should consider a transition to punter after his interception celebration mimicked a kick. Heyward quipped that Watt’s real future should stay on defense:

“He should just focus on outside linebacker. He’d be a better bartender.”

It was a lighthearted moment, but also one that underscored the bond within Pittsburgh’s locker room. Watt’s relentless play, combined with Heyward’s humor and leadership, set the tone for a defensive unit expected to anchor the team in 2025.

Meanwhile, the offense continues to lean on its new superstar pairing. Wideout DK Metcalf’s 80-yard touchdown against Minnesota was the highlight of the NFL’s first-ever game in Ireland.

Metcalf later credited teammate Calvin Austin III for the decisive downfield block that sealed the score, showing the complementary pieces Pittsburgh is beginning to put together.

For now, the Steelers enter their bye week at 3-1 with positive momentum. Heyward’s contract may carry headlines, but his focus, and the team’s, remains fixed on the postseason. As he made clear, success will be defined not by incentives but by wins in January.