Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has addressed his new incentive-based contract, explaining his approach to performance-driven compensation as the 2025 season begins.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyward said the structure of the deal motivates him to stay at the highest level of his game.

“Page is turned, I’m glad I can put this to bed a little bit,” Heyward said. “The opportunity is there to earn some more money, but I’ve got to play my game. I’ve got to be at the top of my game and I like it that way. Anyone who has a problem with that, you don’t have a problem with me getting more sacks, make it to the playoffs, that’s a problem. So I’m looking forward to hitting those incentives.”

Cam Heyward downplays contract details, keeps focus on Steelers’ playoff push

Heyward, 36, enters his 15th NFL season, all of which have been spent with Pittsburgh. The seven-time Pro Bowler has long been one of the anchors of the Steelers’ defensive front and remains one of the most respected leaders in the locker room. His new deal reportedly includes $3.2 million in incentives tied to playoff qualification and postseason victories.

The contract became a talking point during the offseason, but Heyward declined to elaborate on it following Pittsburgh’s 34-32 win over the New York Jets in Week 1. After the victory, he emphasized the significance of the result rather than his personal situation.

“I don’t really want to talk about it now,” Heyward told Steelers Now. “I’ll answer that later. It’s not anything special, but we just won a big freaking game against the New York Jets. New quarterback. New freaking weapons. New freaking players on our side of the ball. Big win. I can’t really focus on anything else.”

Heyward’s comments reflect his long-standing reputation as a team-first player. While his incentives create an opportunity to increase his earnings, the veteran made clear that his focus remains on winning games and pushing the Steelers back into playoff contention.

Heyward’s leadership anchors revamped Steelers as Aaron Rodgers era begins

Pittsburgh’s defense has undergone significant changes in recent months, highlighted by the additions of cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. Heyward’s steady presence on the line continues to serve as the foundation for a unit expected to compete in a loaded AFC North.

The Steelers, now led offensively by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, opened the season with momentum in their narrow victory over Rodgers’ former team at MetLife Stadium. The game showcased the mix of established veterans and new talent that Pittsburgh hopes will carry them deeper into the postseason.

For Heyward, the incentive-based contract represents both a professional challenge and an opportunity. With his experience and production, the goals set in his deal align with the team’s broader ambitions. By tying his earnings to playoff success, the Steelers have reinforced the link between individual performance and collective achievement.

As Pittsburgh prepares for its Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Heyward’s focus remains clear. The veteran defensive tackle enters another season embracing the responsibility of leadership while acknowledging that his new contract will ultimately be defined by wins, playoff runs, and the chance to add to his already accomplished career.