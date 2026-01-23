The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the search for a new head coach. With Mike Tomlin gone, the Steelers have the option to go with a young coach who can be great for a future rebuild. They could also sign a veteran coach to keep them competitive and chasing the playoffs every season.

Former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently interviewed for the Steelers HC job.

Former head coach Bill Cowher joined The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN to discuss his past as the Steelers head coach and why he believes the Steelers hiring McCarthy would be a full-circle moment. McCarthy grew up in the Pittsburgh area.

“I talked to Mike yesterday. He got done, and he just talked about how surreal it was for him. He grew up in Greenfield, and he went into the facility for the first time, which they share with Pitt. And just being in that building in itself. Again, you know, I remember when I went in there for the first time. There was a mystique about that building, and you get inside there, and you operate underneath that whole scenario you operate under.”

“It’s a special place. It’s a unique place, total transparency, total collaboration, and I think it’s a great place to kind of grow your resume. Whatever it may be, whether it’s from the beginning or if Mike happens to go back there, I think it would almost be like a full circle coming back home.”

Bill Cowher also discussed why he believes a young coach could still be a good idea for the Steelers. McCarthy isn't necessarily Cowher's top choice to replace Mike Tomlin.

“The only thing I’ll say about the young guys is, it’s nice to mold a guy underneath what your system is all about. What those core values are all about.”