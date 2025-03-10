The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big splash in free agency on Monday as they are signing former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Slay just won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, and he has been in the NFL since 2013. He was recently released by Philadelphia, but he will be staying in the state of Pennsylvania as the Steelers will be the third team that Slay has played for during his long NFL career.

“BREAKING: Free agent CB Darius Slay is signing with the #Steelers, per sources,” Jordan Schultz said in a post.

Darius Slay played college football for Mississippi State and was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 36th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Slay played for the Lions for seven seasons before coming to the Eagles in 2020.

Slay is definitely starting to reach the end of his career as he turned 34 back in January, but he still has some good years left in him. Last season in Philadelphia, Slay finished the year with 49 total tackles, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He is still an impact player on defense.

The Steelers have seen some big changes to their roster on Monday, and the addition of Darius Slay is certainly one of them. The Steelers hope to make another run to the playoffs next season, and Slay can help them make that happen.

Steelers release DT Larry Ogunjobi

The addition of Darius Slay will be a big one for the Steelers, and another big move that the team made on Monday was releasing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi is a veteran defensive player as he has been in the league since 2017. He has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers. He will have to find a new home for next season.

“Source: Another big-time DT hits the market as the #Steelers have released Larry Ogunjobi,” Ian Rapoport said in a post.

Larry Ogunjobi played college football at Charlotte, and he was selected by the Browns with the 65th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Cleveland before spending one year in Cincinnati, and he has now been with the Steelers for the last three years. Ogunjobi will be playing for a different team next season, however.

This past season, Ogunjobi finished the year with 41 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He is a veteran DT that will be an attractive option for a lot of teams.

It's been a big day for the Steelers so far with this release, the Darius Slay signing, and also the departure of quarterback Justin Fields. Monday has been a crazy one for the entire NFL.