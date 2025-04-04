Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have been in discussions, the team brought Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in for a pre-draft visit, according to Alan Saunders on X (formerly Twitter)

The move is a bit interesting, but not too surprising. The Steelers have their first-round pick but not a second. As a result, they might need to reach a quarterback in the first round.

Funny enough, the Steelers already had a visit with Jalen Milroe. Adding Dart to that list might mean they are focused on selecting a quarterback.

That won't stop them from pursuing Rodgers. After all, head coach Mike Tomlin loves a veteran quarterback and can help the team win games, right now.

The Ole Miss quarterback though was one of the best in the SEC. For starters, he led the conference in completion percentage and passing yards.

With stout defenses like Georgia and Tennessee, Dart put the ball on a silver platter for his receivers. In head coach Lane Kiffin's offense, he ended up being one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

Furthermore, he's always played with some swagger. After transferring from USC, the Rebels found themselves an elite quarterback. Now, the Steelers might hone in on the 6'2 signal-caller.

Could Jaxson Dart head to the Steelers, along with Aaron Rodgers?

One interesting thing to note is that Milroe had dinner with the Steelers. Some insiders have predicted when that happens, they are likely to draft that player.

However, Milroe and Dart have some glaring differences. The former Alabama football quarterback is a masterful athlete. He's arguably the most dynamic player in the draft class. Still, there are some mistakes.

For instance, the intermediate throws are a struggle for him. On the flip side, Dart has been an exceptional passer. He also led the nation in yards per attempt, average yards per attempt, and passing efficiency rating.

Those metrics alone could impress the Steelers to select him. Once again though, not having a second round pick makes matters more interesting.

The franchise likely won't want a rookie quarterback starting next season. Even if they bring in Rodgers, the team could still aim to have a backup plan in case ihings go south.

At the end of the day, this is simply a work out and nothing is for certain. However, bringing in more quarterbacks might narrow down the Steelers option of who to use their first-round pick on in the 2025 NFL Draft.