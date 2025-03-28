As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, they have yet to make a move at the quarterback position. But, after the Steelers hosted Aaron Rodgers for a visit, his former Green Bay Packers teammate AJ Hawk had some new details about how the quarterback might view Pittsburgh on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“Well, I do know that he actually really likes all the Pittsburgh staff,” Hawk said via The Pat McAfee Show on X. “He loves the staff, the front office, everything about Pittsburgh, you know, the people there. That's what makes the Steelers the Steelers, don't you think? Like, from the top-down, I think he definitely loves all of them.”

“Agreed,” McAfee added. “The program, the franchise, the city, the lore, the tradition. That is everything that, you know, does make the Pittsburgh Steelers the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

"The Vikings had the opportunity to completely close the door on Aaron Rodgers and they didn't.. I know that Aaron Rodgers loves everybody in that Pittsburgh Steelers building" ~ @OfficialAJHawk#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bWp42Njv6D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, in the episode, McAfee also mentioned the possibility of Rodgers waiting until the 2025 NFL Draft to make his decision. But, with the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson — after making a move to sign Jameis Winston — it seems like Rodgers' choice is becoming less of where he wants to go and more of where he's wanted.

As a 41-year-old quarterback who's only one season off a torn Achilles, he isn't what he once was. And in 2024, Rodgers didn't really show that he was back to 100% health, throwing for less than 4,000 yards. Of his 20 seasons in the NFL, Rodgers has come short of 4,000 yards passing just nine times, including his first three years where he sat behind Brett Favre, along with his 2023 campaign when he appeared in just four offensive plays.

When looking at the seasons he played in 10+ games, he's come short of 4,000 passing yards four times, including 2024.

So, although he's viewed as a quarterback who will make the Hall of Fame once his time comes, teams appear weary of signing Rodgers heading into 2025.

But, if the Steelers are interested in Aaron Rodgers after his visit, it appears the feelings are mutual based on Hawk's comments on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.