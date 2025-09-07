The Pittsburgh Steelers earned a big win in Week 1 after taking down the New York Jets with a 34-32 victory. It was a back-and-forth contest that saw both offenses make big plays throughout. It wasn't something we're used to seeing from a defense in Pittsburgh, and Patrick Queen called himself and his teammates out for their performance.

During the postgame press conference, Queen proclaimed an NSFW phrase to describe how the Steelers' defense played against the Jets, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune. The 26-year-old linebacker was at least happy with the victory, but the overall performance of the defense is something he certainly hopes improves.

“We played like s*** today.”

The Steelers' defense allowed 394 yards of total offense on Sunday. Jets quarterback Justin Field was giving the unit fits throughout, as he finished with 218 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. Breece Hall even ran all over the defense, accumulating 107 yards on 19 attempts.

Pittsburgh has plenty of time to get the defense where it needs to be as the season progresses. The opening week of the season tends to be a bit weird, as teams around the league are still settling in. Ideally, Patrick Queen and his teammates begin turning things around and dialing things in soon.

The Steelers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. It will be Pittsburgh's first home game of the regular season. Look for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to remain hot while the franchise aims to be one of the most competitive teams in the AFC.