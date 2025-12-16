With just three games remaining in the 2025 NFL regular season, the New York Jets' Allen Lazard experience has come to an end. However, with the veteran receiver now a free agent, everyone is expecting the Pittsburgh Steelers to scoop up Aaron Rodgers' old friend.

The Jets released Lazard on Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. He appeared in 10 games in 2025, recording just 10 catches for 70 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Sources: #Jets are releasing WR Allen Lazard at his request. An intriguing WR addition to the FA market.

Lazard has already played with Rodgers on two different teams. The Iowa State product began his career with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2018, before following his quarterback to the Jets in the 2023 offseason.

Now, with the Steelers making a playoff push, fans expect them to team up a third time. The comments on Schultz's post were flooded with Steelers jokes.

“New Steelers WR Allen Lazard,” one fan commented.

“Welcome home, it was only a matter of time,” a Steelers fan wrote.

“The Steelers just need one more Aaron Rodgers friend…”

“Probably already in Pitt.”

“Least obvious Steeler lol.”

Lazard has been a disappointment for the Jets in 2025, but he has always played his best with Rodgers. Fans expect a reunion to revive the 30-year-old's career, which only seems to be effective when he catches passes from Rodgers.

Lazard was a productive receiver in Green Bay, but his efficiency dipped in his first year with the Jets after Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in the season opener. However, once his old friend returned under center in 2024, Lazard's numbers went back up.

Rodgers and Lazard's friendship became known early during their shared tenure with the Packers. Rodgers was allegedly impressed with the undrafted free agent in practice and asked the team to elevate him in 2019.