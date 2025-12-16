Jalen Ramsey does not appear to have any love lost for the Miami Dolphins. The veteran safety was traded from the Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers and had no issues voicing his thoughts on his former team during their Week 15 matchup directly into the Monday Night Football broadcast.

Ramsey, who has never had issues voicing his opinions, shouted them directly to fans at home late in the fourth quarter with the game seemingly already in hand. After Miami failed to convert a two-point conversion, Ramsey looked directly into the camera and shouted, “He weak as f***!”

Jalen Ramsey looked straight into a MNF camera and shouted “He weak af!” as his Steelers beat his previous team, the Dolphins.pic.twitter.com/vNvmCW7e9z — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is not exactly clear who Ramsey was talking about, but it appeared to be Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich, who dropped the would-be two-point conversion. Some fans speculated the insult was aimed at Tua Tagovailoa, but the timing of Ramsey's outburst suggests otherwise.

Ramsey spent the previous two seasons in Miami before his trade to the Steelers in the offseason. Pittsburgh acquired him for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who rejoined his former team.

Ramsey's hot mic moment came just before the two-minute warning, when the Dolphins cut the Steelers' lead to 28-15. Tagovailoa found his other tight end, Darren Waller, for his second score of the game, but it was already too little too late for Miami.

Ramsey and the Steelers had Tagovailoa scratching his head for most of the game. Despite entering Week 15 as one of the league's worst passing defenses all season long, Pittsburgh contained Miami's explosive air attack for the majority of the first three quarters.

Tagovailoa ended the game with 253 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but that does not tell the whole story of the game. None of the Dolphins' receivers could get anything going, with running back De'Von Achane's 67 receiving yards leading the team.