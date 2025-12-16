The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh defeated Miami 28-15 and extended their MNF winning streak to a whopping 23 games. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was all smiles after Monday's big win.

Rodgers named multiple “castoffs” on the Steelers' roster who helped contribute to their latest victory.

“There's some castoffs if you look at our roster, which makes it really special,” Rodgers said with a grin, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. “Kenny Gainwell signed a next-to-nothing contract. Connor Heyward, an afterthought, had a touchdown run. Marquez has been on a couple teams. Adam Thielen got cut. Samuel was on the street for a long time. So says a lot about the character of the guys we brought in.”

Rodgers added that he doesn't consider himself a castoff.

The 42-year-old quarterback played a great game himself. Rodgers went 23-of-27 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns. It was not anything flashy, but it was enough to get another win.

Rodgers also talked up cornerback Rasul Douglas, his former teammate from the Packers. He believes that Douglas is an unsung defensive player.

“He's one of my favorite teammates,” Rodgers said after the game. “He was huge for us going back to 2021. A great story of a guy who never gave up after he was counted out and cut and put on practice squads.”

What are the playoff ramifications of the Steelers' big win on Monday Night Football?

Monday's game came with huge playoff ramifications for each team.

The Dolphins are now eliminated from playoff contention after battling back following a tough start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers improved to 8-6 on the season and maintained their slim lead in the AFC North division standings. They have a slight advantage over the Ravens (7-7) and just need to hold them off for a few more weeks.

Pittsburgh now has a 63% chance to make the playoffs heading into Week 16 according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.

Hopefully Pittsburgh can continue to play well and punch their ticket to the postseason over the holiday season.

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 16 matchup against the Lions.