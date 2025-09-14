The Pittsburgh Steelers fall 1-1 on the season after suffering a 31-17 Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Things got out of hand late in the game, as Seattle scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. One of those scores came from an errant mistake from rookie Kaleb Johnson, who let the kickoff roll past him into the end zone. Head coach Mike Tomlin called out Johnson for his mistake after the game.

It appeared that the 22-year-old running back forgot the NFL's kickoff rules, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Johnson let the ball roll past him into the endzone and didn't realize he needed to at least jump on the ball to maintain possession. The Seahawks scored a wild touchdown on the play.

Oh no. #Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson appeared unaware of the new kickoff rules — and the #Seahawks took full advantage. Result: an absolute gift of a TD.pic.twitter.com/fePBAHKjnf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025

During the postgame press conference, Tomlin was asked about Johnson's mistake. First, the 19-year head coach said the blunder was poor judgment on Johnson's part. Mike Tomlin then followed that up, claiming that the Steelers practice that specific scenario all the time, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“Is that specific kickoff return scenario something they work on in practice? Tomlin: ‘Every day of our lives.'”

That's not a great look for the former Iowa Hawkeyes running back. This might be something Mike Tomlin and the Steelers address in the next practice as the team prepares for a Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Johnson has been on kickoff duty so far to begin his career after being picked in the third round of the NFL Draft. Many believe he has the talent to be a starting-caliber running back in the NFL. But for now, he remains the backup behind Jaylen Warren. Kaleb Johnson ended his collegiate career with 2,779 and 32 total touchdowns. His 1,537 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns in his final season both led the Big Ten.