Since the New York Jets decided against bringing him back, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have flirted. Adding fuel to the fire has been that things have been hushed on that front of late, with neither side saying much. However, the Steelers are not without a quarterback, and their projected starter, Mason Rudolph, has been caught in the crossfire, having to listen to all of the speculation.

According to Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports, Rudolph was recently asked about some of the questions surrounding the quarterback position in Pittsburgh and the uncertainty there despite being considered the starter for now. He said, “That's been nothing new to me. There's been constant noise. That's the nature of the NFL. I've been used to that for a long time now. I must be the best I can be and help our team improve this spring.”

Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh this past offseason after one season with the Tennessee Titans, signing a two-year, $7.5 million deal. The Steelers signed Rudolph when the rumors surrounding Rodgers were already circulating, and they acted quickly, signing him within the first week of free agency starting.

The Steelers have not done much to improve their quarterback room, even depth-wise. Rudolph was signed, Skylar Thompson was already on the roster, and then they drafted Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rodgers rumors are not going to quiet down.

Article Continues Below

The last time Rudolph suited up for the Steelers, in 2023, the Steelers surged into the postseason, winning three straight games to get there.

His goal is to get on the same page with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as the offense differs from when he was in Pittsburgh last time.

This offense has playmakers and can explode with DK Metcalf now on the roster. Pat Freiermuth is also one of the more dependable tight ends in the NFL. Rudolph is a capable quarterback, but as a backup. It is hard to say that he is a starting quarterback after the sample size we have seen from his career.

Aaron Rodgers attracts a whole other set of attention, and that's why so much focus has been on what might happen if he signed with Pittsburgh. However, as of right now, everyone seems to be still waiting.