The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of several teams in the market for a quarterback this offseason. After losing Justin Fields to the New York Jets, the Steelers have continued to get linked to the top quarterbacks available, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson headlining that group. The Steelers finally made a move at quarterback on Thursday, but it didn't involve either of these guys. Rather, it saw them reunite with Mason Rudolph.

After getting selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, Rudolph spent the first six seasons of his career with Pittsburgh before latching on with the Tennessee Titans in free agency last year. After one year away, though, Rudolph has returned to his old stomping grounds, signing a two-year, $8 million contract to provide some depth for the Steelers on their quarterback depth chart.

“A Steel City reunion: QB Mason Rudolph has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million to return to the Steelers, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the Titans, but was motivated to head back to Pittsburgh,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Steelers not done adding to quarterback room just yet

In eight games last season, Rudolph threw for 1,530 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also threw nine interceptions, which did not help the struggling Titans offense. In 2023 with the Steelers, though, Rudolph started the final three games of the season, leading them to three wins that helped them find their way to the playoffs. His play wasn't exactly spectacular, but he did what he needed to in order to help Pittsburgh win.

Even with Rudolph's return, though, the Steelers are not done adding at the quarterback position just yet. They remain interested in Rodgers, and a reunion with Wilson isn't necessarily off the table just yet. Adding depth to their quarterback depth chart was crucial, and that's what Rudolph's signing accomplishes. Now, they need to figure out who will be starting games for them at quarterback in 2025.