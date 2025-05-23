Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked through rumors throughout the entire offseason. That buzz is still alive and well, especially after the four-time MVP dropped a major hint on his future on Friday.

During what appears to be a meet-and-greet event, a young fan asked if Aaron Rodgers would ever consider playing for the Chicago Bears, per Jack Sperry of Chat Sports. The 41-year-old quarterback quickly said “no,” but did hint he could play for a team that does, in fact, play against the Bears in Chicago next season. Rodgers does not name a specific team, but speculation is that he's talking about the Steelers, who play the Bears on the road in Week 11.

“I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip.”

MUST SEE🚨: Aaron Rodgers just dropped a MAJOR HINT that he’s going to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year: ⬇️🔊 “I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip” 👀#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SNKsAvw6dn — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was just a day ago when Aaron Rodgers admitted that he's no longer contemplating his final decision. Although he hasn't announced his plans, this new comment on Friday is a potential sign that he'll end up signing with the Steelers. But, of course, nothing is set in stone until Rodgers officially signs a contract with the organization.

The Steelers seem to be the only team still on the Aaron Rodgers train right now. Although other teams in the league could use a possible upgrade at quarterback, it appears the other 31 teams are good to go with what they have.

Although his time with the New York Jets was nothing to gloat about, the veteran quarterback still provided solid numbers under center. Despite ending the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-12 record, Rodgers finished the season with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while recording a 63.0% completion percentage.

For comparison's sake, those are better numbers than what the Steelers had at quarterback in 2024. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields starting for Pittsburgh, the two combined for 3,588 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns with a 64.3% completion percentage. They also combined for seven rushing touchdowns.

As of now, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard on the roster. If Aaron Rodgers does sign with the club, then he'll undoubtedly serve as the starting quarterback.