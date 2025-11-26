The Texas Rangers' lineup will look much different next year, giving new manager Skip Schumaker the chance to immediately implement his vision for the American League West ballclub. The organization traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, and both Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim are now free agents. A new era is rapidly taking shape in Arlington. Schumaker may have to get creative, just as he was with the Miami Marlins. It could help to have someone who knows how he operates.

The Rangers have reached an agreement with infielder Jonah Bride on a minor league contract that features an invitation to spring training, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The former 23rd-round draft pick was at his most productive when playing for Schumaker at Miami in 2024, batting .276 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 71 games. Perhaps this reunion can rejuvenate his career.

Bride struggled to clear the Mendoza Line during his stints with the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins, but he was able to generate some momentum on the Marlins. Considering that Schumaker won National League Manager of the Year honors in 2023, it stands to reason that he has plenty of knowledge to impart to players.

Article Continues Below

Miami lost 100 games in 2024 and dismissed many staff members, including Skip Schumaker. Bride went just 4-for-40 last season before the Marlins sent him to the Twins. It will be interesting to see how he performs after getting reacquainted with the young skipper.

Schumaker has to prove he can effectively establish a winning culture on the Rangers, but he boasts a number of positive attributes. Perhaps Jonah Bride will spread the word to his new teammates.