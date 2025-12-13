As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins, veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey offered a blunt assessment of recent criticism directed at head coach Mike Tomlin.

Speaking Saturday ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 15 game against Miami, Ramsey addressed the “fire Tomlin” chants that rang out during the Steelers’ most recent home game, a 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 at Acrisure Stadium. Ramsey called the chants “bulls**t,” pushing back against fan frustration surrounding the team’s struggles.

The Steelers (7-6) will host the Dolphins (6-7), who enter the matchup riding a five-game winning streak, on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ramsey made the comments in a conversation with ESPN’s Brooke Pryor while discussing the difficulty of sustained success and winning in the playoffs.

“I don’t know… again, it’s only my first year here so I can’t speak on everything that’s been going on in the past year of not being here but it’s tough,” Ramsey said. “Obviously, in my tenure in the league I’ve missed the playoffs maybe I don’t know three, four times, and maybe only had playoff wins maybe twice. It’s tough – it’s the NFL, I mean any type of success you get you cling onto it… I mean me personally, I thought the chants were bulls**t. I mean that’s comical in my mind like that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Steelers navigate playoff pressure as Jalen Ramsey backs Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh has remained a regular presence in postseason contention under Tomlin, but recent playoff results have fueled criticism. The Steelers have lost in the wild-card round in each of their last five playoff appearances, including a 28-14 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens last season. Their most recent postseason victory came during the 2016 NFL Playoffs, when Pittsburgh defeated the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs to reach the AFC Championship Game before losing to the New England Patriots.

This season, the Steelers opened the year 4-1 but have since slipped to 7-6. They are coming off a 27-22 win over the Ravens in Week 14, a result that kept them in the AFC playoff picture entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Ramsey, now in his first season with Pittsburgh after spending the previous two years with Miami, has been a steady presence in the Steelers’ secondary. Through 13 games, he has totaled 68 tackles, including 41 solo stops and 27 assists. He has also recorded two sacks, one interception returned for two yards, six passes defended and 1.5 tackles for loss.

As Pittsburgh prepares for another high-stakes matchup under the national spotlight, Ramsey’s comments reflect a locker room stance that remains firmly behind its longtime head coach, even as postseason expectations and external pressure continue to mount.