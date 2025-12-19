The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to win their third-straight game when they take on the Detroit Lions in Week 16. However, they'll be going into battle without key pass rusher TJ Watt.

Watt has been officially ruled out as he battles through his lung injury, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This marks the second-straight game the linebacker has missed.

Watt underwent emergency surgery after he suffered a partially collapsed lung before Week 15. The Steelers will play it cautiously with their franchise star, even with how game-changing he is on the field. Furthermore, Watt hasn't yet returned to practice. Pittsburgh would at least want to see him back on the field before giving the all-clear.

Article Continues Below

When he does return, though, the Steelers will be getting a massive boost. Over the 13 games he has played in this season, Watt has put up 53 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, and 17 sacks. He has evolved into one of the best defensive players in the game, being named a Pro Bowler seven times and an All-Pro four times. He even took home the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

But now, the Steelers are just looking for Watt to get healthy. At 8-6, Pittsburgh currently leads the AFC North. But every game will be precarious over the last three weeks. It'll be a difficult battle against the Lions, who are 8-6 and battling for a playoff spot in their own right, especially without Watt.

If Pittsburgh can extend their season, though, there's a much greater chance of Watt returning. The Steelers want him for the stretch run, but they'll gladly take a playoff return. For now, when Watt does come back is not yet known. All we do know is that it won't be in Week 16.