At the NFL owners meetings that began on Saturday and will go until Wednesday, it's a hot time of the year for coaches and owners. During this time, the NFL proposes potential rule modifications, the possibility of growing the game internationally, and any other topics that come to mind. While the Tush Push ban was a hot topic of discussion, so was the possibility of increasing the NFL regular season to an 18-game schedule, which Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seems ready for.

“Mike Tomlin on a possible 18-game schedule at some point in the future: ‘I think it's probably inevitable,' ” Mike DeFabo of The Athletic wrote on X.

And, in all honesty, he's spot on.

The NFL — at its core — is a for-profit business. And what does increasing the regular season mean? Well, probably more money, and that's a positive for the league commissioner, Roger Goodell.

With that, while it seems inevitable that the NFL will have an 18-game schedule, one of Tomlin's treasured records could get a helpful boost.

Does 18-game NFL schedule help Mike Tomlin, Steelers' near-historic streak?

With 18 games, the door opens for Tomlin to reach Tom Landry's record of 21 consecutive seasons without a losing record. Tomlin had worse odds in a 17-game season, given that the Steelers couldn't break even and avoid a losing season.

However, with 18 games, the Steelers could go 9-9, and Tomlin's record stays intact.

Now, that doesn't mean 9-9 should be the standard. For fans who know Tomlin, the standard is the standard. Unfortunately, that's just one of his Tomlinisms that can make sense with enough mental gymnastics but isn't necessarily a profound statement.

"The Standard is the Standard."@CoachTomlin's unique phrases capture the spirit of Pittsburgh and leave a lasting mark on his players.@Steelers | #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/C91ap8olcq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 3, 2021 Expand Tweet

It seems Steelers fans are getting sick of Tomlin‘s ability to conduct an average season, keeping them in a .500-season purgatory. Not only does it keep them from drafting at the top of the round, but they also aren't showing success in the playoffs.

So, is winning enough games to have a non-losing record good enough? Well, that'll get tested once — not if — the NFL expands its regular season to 18 games. It won't happen for the 2025 season, but with the possibility of an 18-game season on the horizon, Tomlin could be getting a one-game safety net to ensure his non-losing record streak continues to grow.