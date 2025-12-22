The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Ford Field with a 29-24 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 16, but the final score doesn’t even begin to tell the story. In a game that featured multiple negated touchdowns and a chaotic finish, Steelers fans are still catching their breath after witnessing one of the wildest endings in recent memory.

With no time left on the clock, Lions quarterback Jared Goff appeared to save Detroit’s season. After completing a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown short of the goal line, the star receiver lateraled the ball back to Goff, who dove into the end zone for what looked like the game-winning score. Bedlam ensued, but yellow laundry on the field quickly silenced the Honolulu Blue faithful.

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST ENDINGS IN #NFL HISTORY. THE ENTIRE TWO-MINUTE VIDEO OF THE EPIC #STEELERS – #LIONS GAME. Multiple Detroit touchdowns were called off by the refs. The fans had thought they won the game. Players were absolutely stunned. INSANITY. pic.twitter.com/wnvO2S4mSb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 22, 2025

Officials flagged St. Brown for offensive pass interference, wiping out the miracle play and sealing the win for Pittsburgh. Social media immediately erupted.

“Definitely OPI. They called the same thing on the Steelers. And take a look at the disparity in number of penalties. Back to reality Detroit!” one fan posted, highlighting the polarized reaction to the officiating.

This tackle right here at the goal line on 4th and goal is actually a 10/10 play, It wouldn’t have mattered because of the OPI but if it was counted it would be the game winning tackle (probably with forward progress stopped) pic.twitter.com/ujACgsR47b — è quello che è (@abidf1chat) December 22, 2025

Refs taking that TD away like pic.twitter.com/e4Dz5BXeYj — dan bliss (@dan_bliss_poet) December 22, 2025

The Steelers/Lions refs with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/Ufv97TotXR — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 22, 2025

Another observer captured the madness perfectly: “Absolute chaos at the end of Lions-Steelers. Amon-Ra St. Brown stopped short of the goal line. Flips to Jared Goff at the last second. He dives in for a game-winning touchdown… but! Flags! Offensive pass interference! Steelers win.”

The controversy wasn't limited to the final snap. Earlier in the fourth quarter, another potential Lions touchdown was called back, adding to the frustration. “Multiple Detroit touchdowns were called off by the refs. The fans had thought they won the game. Players were absolutely stunned. INSANITY,” one reaction read.

Everyone on a normal Sunday Meanwhile Steelers vs Lions be like: pic.twitter.com/k1g8o6G1Fg — BetOnline (@BetOnline_ag) December 22, 2025

#Lions HC Dan Campbell reportedly threw a chair into the wall of their locker room after the loss to the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/3ShbOR2xQg — Richard Johnson (@RichJohnsonNFL) December 22, 2025

The refs have completely hijacked this entire Steelers vs. Lions game. What an embarrassing product. pic.twitter.com/gtikRMCYMG — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) December 22, 2025

The Steeler does not concern itself with the Lion. pic.twitter.com/F7dPWlnpBr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2025

Despite Goff throwing for 364 yards and three scores, the Lions' ground game was non-existent, managing just 15 yards. For Detroit, it’s a crushing blow to their playoff hopes. For Pittsburgh, it’s a win they’ll take, no matter how unbelievable it looked.

Regardless of the noise, the Steelers improve to 9-6, keeping their AFC North title hopes firmly alive.