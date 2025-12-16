On Monday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big win against the Miami Dolphins in prime time by a score of 28-15, in a game that wasn't really as close as the final score suggested. The win allowed the Steelers to maintain control of the AFC North despite the Baltimore Ravens' win on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers played this game without TJ Watt, who had a scare earlier this week when a collapsed lung forced him to go to the hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave the latest update on Watt's status, and it wasn't a particularly informative one.

“Mike Tomlin says no new news on T.J. Watt on his avail or what that looks like. He anticipates having more news later in the week,” reported Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Pryor also reported on some other injury developments for the Steelers.

“Isaac Seumalo (tricep) is going to be limited in practice. Tomlin unsure of his avail for Sunday. Nick Herbig (hamstring) in the same boat,” she reported.

The Steelers currently sit at 8-6, which is good enough for first place in the not-so-vaunted AFC North. It's certainly possible that the division winner could come down to a matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the last week of the season, which will be a home game for the Steelers.

However, before that, the Steelers have two more games, including a tough road clash against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.