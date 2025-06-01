The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new wide receiver this season, who wants to make his mark. Robert Woods says that he compares his game to franchise legend, Hines Ward.

“A little bit of Hines,” Woods said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “A little bit of Hines in there.”

Woods went a step even further in his comparisons. He wore the no. 16 jersey in practice. The new Steelers wideout referenced Ward's jersey number with the Steelers.

“I’m missing the ‘8,’” Woods added. “I got the ‘6,’ though.” Ward wore the no. 86 for Pittsburgh.

Woods joined the Steelers after playing the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. The veteran wideout has played with several other teams in his NFL tenure, including the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Woods has 8,233 career receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. His last 1,000 yard receiving season was in 2019, when he played with the Rams.

The Steelers hope for a great year on offense, despite questions

The Steelers will need a big season from the veteran Woods. Pittsburgh lost George Pickens, after sending him in a trade this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys.

Woods joins another new wideout in the receiver room, in DK Metcalf. Metcalf is now looked upon as the no. 1 receiving target in the team's offense. Young star Roman Wilson, who was drafted from Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, will also likely get more targets.

The Steelers have many questions on offense. The biggest one is who will be the team's starting quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is still in play for the team, but Rodgers has yet to sign with OTAs ongoing. Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard are the team's current quarterback options.

Woods says he's learning the offense with those three play callers.

“We had a couple different shades of coverage today from our defense, so really just taking that practice, working on it, adding to it, and being able to combat it next week,” Woods said Thursday, May 29. “Just being around the young guys, myself, I’m trying to get better. Maybe they see the same thing, and I’m trying to teach that if one guy’s getting better, the whole team is getting better, and keep elevating your game, and it elevates the team.”

Steelers OTAs run through June 5. Mandatory minicamp begins on June 10, so Rodgers will have to make a decision soon.