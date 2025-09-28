The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in the NFL's first ever Ireland game on Sunday. Pittsburgh's ownership has deep familial roots to Ireland, which makes the game even more special. Unfortunately, one Steelers player was added to the inactives list at the last minute and will not play on Sunday.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Warren “did not feel right” after Saturday's practice. Pittsburgh ultimately decided not to take a chance with Warren and will hold him out for Week 4.

Rookie Kaleb Johnson and veteran Kenneth Gainwell should split carries with Warren out of the lineup.

Warren first popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee issue. He was officially listed as questionable ahead of Week 4 and his status was unclear.

Later reporting declared that Warren was likely to play against the Vikings. However, the Steelers did elevate running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad at that time.

Hopefully the Steelers can get by without Warren for one week.

Can Steelers get back on track against Carson Wentz, Vikings in Ireland?

The Steelers may be 2-1, but they are not happy how they've performed through three games.

Pittsburgh barely survived against a rebuilding Patriots team in Week 3. Their other win was also a nailbiter against the Jets in Week 1.

One of the biggest concerns around the Steelers early in the 2025 season is the play of their defense. Pittsburgh went all in this offseason to upgrade their defense, particularly their secondary.

The Steelers added both Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay to their cornerback room. The hope was it would take Pittsburgh's defense to the next level, especially with T.J. Watt rushing the passer.

Unfortunately, the Steelers have struggled on defense. They've surrendered 25.7 points per game and rank towards the bottom of the league in most statistical categories.

Hopefully they can have more success against a depleted Vikings offense starting journeyman QB Carson Wentz.

Pittsburgh could run away with this game if they can force Wentz to make one or two mistakes.

Steelers vs. Vikings kicks off at 9:30AM ET from Croke Park in Dublin.