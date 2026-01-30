After officially being named the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike McCarthy has gotten to work building out his staff. It's clear McCarthy is putting an emphasis on Pittsburgh's work in the trenches.

The Steelers have hired Hall of Fame finalist Jahri Evans as their new assistant offensive line coach. He served in the same role with the New Orleans Saints during the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh hired James Campen as their next offensive line coach earlier in the offseason. He has ties with McCarthy dating back to their time on the Green Bay Packers. Now with Evans, the Steelers have are taking a two-pronged approach for improving their offensive line.

Article Continues Below

To their credit, the Steelers gave up ‘only' 31 sacks last season, tied for sixth-fewest in the NFL. Furthermore, they ended their season ranked as the eighth-best offensive line in the league, via Pro Football Focus.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect is their youth across the line. Center Zach Frazier, guard Mason McCormick and tackle Troy Fautanu have established themselves as key members of the unit for the foreseeable future. There will be question marks at the quarterback position all offseason. But at least Pittsburgh knows that their offensive line will give any passer a strong platform to stand on.

Still, McCarthy won't let his team rest of their laurels; especially entering the post-Mike Tomlin era. By hiring two experienced offensive line coaches, Pittsburgh's new leader is expecting the unit to be a strength of the team. For Evans to leave the Saints, he must believe in that vision too.