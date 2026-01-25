When the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach, many felt that it was an Aaron Rodgers-inspired move. However, the team insists the decision had nothing to do with the aging quarterback.

Despite the obvious connection between McCarthy and Rodgers, the Steelers claimed their decision was based solely on McCarthy as a coach, according to Mike DeFabo of ‘The Athletic.'

“League sources emphasized to The Athletic — on two separate occasions over the last week — that the Steelers were not considering McCarthy as a way to entice Rodgers to return for a second season. At the same time, countless players and several others inside the organization would welcome the quarterback's return.”

McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Their time together included a Super Bowl and Rodgers winning four MVP awards.

Steelers' Mike McCarthy hiring still impacts Aaron Rodgers

DeFabo added that the connection still has to be made, considering Rodgers' recent comments. The Steelers reporter recalled Rodgers recently saying he would like to play for McCarthy again before retiring, which increases his odds of re-signing with the team in the offseason.

“It's worth noting that, toward the end of 2024, Rodgers told at least one reporter that he'd like to play for McCarthy again. In that way, even though the Steelers did not make this decision because of Rodgers, there is no doubt it increases the likelihood that the now-42-year-old will be the one leading the team out of the tunnel in 2026, especially as a once-promising 2026 QB draft class continues to collapse.”

McCarthy's relationship with Rodgers reportedly soured at the end of their tenure. Rodgers, however, has repeatedly rejected that notion. While it was widely believed that their strained relationship led to McCarthy's firing from the Packers in 2018, both parties have denied that rumor.

When Rodgers signed with the Steelers in 2025, he claimed it would be for one final season before calling it a career. However, he has recently been more open to returning for yet another year after having success late in the regular season.

Without Rodgers back, the Steelers would be left without a viable starting quarterback entering the offseason. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are both under contract in 2026, but neither option sets the team up for success.