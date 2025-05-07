The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin training camp in July, and it's still not clear who will be the starting quarterback. Rumors suggest the franchise is still in the mix to acquire veteran Aaron Rodgers, however, there is also buzz that the front office could trade for Kirk Cousins.

In the latest gossip surrounding Pittsburgh, it sounds like the organization has a clearer plan for its backup quarterback situation. That's at least what Steelers insider Gerry Dulac hinted at during his guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” Dulac claims that rookie Will Howard is not likely to be the backup and that it's more likely the front office would sign another veteran free agent to be the backup behind Mason Rudolph if they fail to land Rodgers.

“Even if that is the case, Dan, [the Steelers] will go out and sign some other veteran quarterback,” said Dulac. “I really don't think they are going to rely on a sixth-round pick, even though I like Will Howard in that spot. I really don't think they are going to rely on a rookie backup. Their history has always been to rely on two quarterbacks with NFL starting experience on their roster.

“Even though some of those have been picked over, that's one of the downsides of this Aaron Rodgers delay. I still believe they will try to sign some veteran quarterback to come in and be the number two behind Mason Rudolph, if Aaron Rodgers falls through. But they firmly believe that he is coming.

As of May 7, the only quarterbacks on the Steelers' roster are Rudolph, Howard, and Skylar Thompson. If the Steelers are forced to sign a veteran quarterback who isn't Rodgers, the most notable names still available who have starting experience are Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Desmond Ridder.

Other available free agents, some of whom have experience playing in the backup role, are CJ Bethard, Tyler Huntley, and Jeff Driskel. All named quarterbacks could be a possible signing for the Steelers in the coming weeks.