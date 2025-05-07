It seems Aaron Rodgers has become a running joke about his Pittsburgh Steelers' decision. Meanwhile, Will Howard hopes to make his presence felt. And here is Howard’s seven-word response to Rodgers’ looming decision.

Howard spoke on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” show on YouTube.

Roethlisberger said, “So obviously going in there and then just kind of letting things play out, giving it everything you’ve got. Wait to see what Aaron Rodgers is going to do.”

To which Howard replied, “I think we all are, who knows?”

Rodgers hasn’t committed to the Steelers, who have Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Howard on the roster as quarterbacks. Howard is currently listed second on the depth chart.

Will Steelers QB Will Howard make an impact in 2025?

It appears the Steelers have a lot of love for Howard, despite waiting until the sixth round to draft him. Howard certainly believes in himself, according to espn.com.

“I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class,” the 23-year-old Howard said. “I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself. And I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times.

“(Stuff) happens. You've got to be able to deal with it. And it's the mentally tough people (who) are able to overcome those things. I think in my career I've just had to do that over and over again, and I've realized it's a never-ending cycle.”

His college coach, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, liked what he saw from Day 1.

“The minute you meet him, you just recognize that one, he's got an infectious personality,” Day said. “I mean, he can lead people, and that was important. Then we started talking football. He's bright. He could recall plays; he could verbalize what he had done in games. It was like talking to an NFL player. By the time I got done with that conversation, that won me over more than anything.”

According to ESPN’s Steve Muench, the Steelers' rookie can be up and down with his performances.

“He's a streaky passer coming off an excellent playoff run, hitting receivers in stride and throwing them open,” Meunch wrote. “Howard can also extend plays and find receivers late downfield. His arm is strong enough to make every throw, and he's quick enough to scramble for a first down if necessary. Howard was used on designed quarterback runs in college, too.”