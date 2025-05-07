The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big move on Wednesday after making a trade to send wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. It's a move that fetched Pittsburgh a third-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft along with a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Now that the deal is done, rumors suggest the Steelers are expecting big things from another wideout already on the roster. Roman Wilson, who was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is turning heads entering his second year in the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Team counting on Roman Wilson's Year 2 jump. This offseason, he looks like a different player than from his injury-riddled rookie campaign.”

The 23-year-old wide receiver didn't have the best rookie campaign to begin his career, largely due to injuries. Wilson was set back in training camp last year with a high ankle sprain that saw him miss the first five games of the season. He also suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

With injuries plaguing his rookie year, the former Michigan Wolverine wideout was unable to record a single reception in 2024. But with the injury woes potentially behind him, it sounds like the Steelers are ultimately impressed with his development. Wilson has a chance to solidify himself as Pittsburgh's No. 2 option behind DK Metcalf, whom the front office traded for earlier in the offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.

After trading George Pickens to the Cowboys, the Steelers now have three third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fowler speculates the team may use those third-round picks as trade bait for another wide receiver; however, that is yet to be determined.

Pickens, who is 24 years of age, was a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. There have been reports of Pickens causing some ruckus in the locker room, and head coach Mike Tomlin has publicly criticized him after games in the past.

Most notably, Tomlin stated that Pickens “just got to grow up,” after the young wide receiver was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the Steelers' 44-38 Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the 2025 season on the horizon, Pittsburgh has seemingly moved on and hopes Wilson can step up as a solid second option in the passing game.