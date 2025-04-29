Despite the gossip leading up to the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers never seriously considered taking Shedeur Sanders.

In fact, Sanders was never on the Steelers draft board as a top priority, according to Gerry Dulac, Steelers Radio Network host on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

💻 @gerrydulac Why did the @steelers ultimately pass on selecting Shedeur Sanders? Was he ever a possibility to land in Pittsburgh?#NFL #NFLDraft #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/wr7GWA6hcY — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 29, 2025

“Quarterback just wasn’t a need,” Dulac explained. “They had other guys they liked at other spots”. even the quarterback they eventually picked was considered on their list, Sanders wasn't.

What makes this even more interesting is what happened days before the draft. Head coach Mike Tomlin openly spoke about Shedeur Sanders during a press conference in a rare move, and one that actually tipped Pittsburgh’s hand. When Tomlin publicly comments on a player right before the draft, it usually means that player is not being considered.

“It’s just not the Steelers policy to talk about someone they plan to take,” Dulac noted.

The Steelers’ draft strategy made that point loud and clear. Their picks before they selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round focused on fixing clear roster needs at defensive tackle, running back, linebacker, and cornerback.

By the time they took a quarterback, Sanders wasn’t on the board. The Steelers followed their plan, not the headlines and the hype around Sanders.

In the end, it came down to fit and priority. The Steelers weren’t looking for a splash, they were looking for depth and long-term contributors and they felt Sanders didn’t check enough boxes for where they’re headed. They thought he's skilled, but just not the right guy for the Steelers.

As for why Sanders slid out of the first round entirely and into the fifth round? NFL front offices likely saw the talent, but also the need for development and maybe even the noise that comes with the Sanders brand. Potential sells jerseys but the Steelers are a team that is in the business of winning.