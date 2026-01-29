Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers filled their head coaching vacancy by hiring former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for the role. McCarthy will take over for Mike Tomlin, who spent the last 19 years as the head man in Pittsburgh but headed for the exits following the team's loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

The Steelers still have multiple vacancies on their coaching staff, including the offensive coordinator, and recently, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on a name with McCarthy ties whom the team plans to interview for the position.

“The Steelers have notified the Saints that they plan to interview assistant Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator, per sources,” reported Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tolzien was a Mike McCarthy quarterback in Green Bay and assistant in Dallas. He coached Saints quarterbacks Tyler Shough this year,” he reported.

It's certainly not outside the ordinary for new head coaches to bring in people they are familiar with to round out their staffs, and it seems that McCarthy is at least considering following that trajectory with his offensive coordinator hire.

The fact that Tolzien worked with Shough, who blew away expectations during his starts with the New Orleans Saints this year, is a positive sign for what he might be able to do with the Pittsburgh offense if he were to land the job.

The Steelers currently have some major question marks on that side of the ball, with Aaron Rodgers' NFL future in doubt and no clear answer behind him. Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is also on the roster, but it's unclear if the team views him as a realistic answer at the position moving forward.

Still, making smart hires along the coaching staff would go a long way in making McCarthy's first year at the helm in Pittsburgh a success.