The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh hired the veteran head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 seasons leading the team. One former Steelers player is incredibly excited that McCarthy is now the face of the organization.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger strongly endorsed the McCarthy hiring during a recent podcast episode.

“I’m so excited for an offensive minded coach because I think we have to score more than six points in a playoff game,” Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast on Tuesday. “I know people want defense and this and that. What I hope he does and I'm sure he hasn't named his staff yet and I think McCarthy will will do this is he should say this, Okay, I'm the head coach and I'm offensive minded so I'm going to lean towards the offensive side. I think and I hope he hires a young gun offensive coordinator that can come in here and they can kind of work together like you see happening all over in happens in Kansas City.”

McCarthy has already confirmed that he will be calling plays in Pittsburgh in 2026. That means Roethlisberger will get the type of setup he wants for the Steelers. But it remains to be seen if McCarthy will hire a young offensive coordinator or a more establish coach.

Meanwhile, he praised the Steelers for not hiring a young head coaching candidate.

“There’s just as many, probably more, young head coaches that have failed than have really truly succeeded,” Roethlisberger added. “So I’m all for Mike McCarthy.”

Article Continues Below

It should be no surprise that Roethlisberger wants Pittsburgh to hire a veteran coach to run the defense. That would give McCarthy the flexibility to focus on offense.

“I hope what he does is bring in a veteran defensive coordinator and whoever came in as the head coach, I was hoping they brought in a veteran defensive coordinator and was like, you know what, that’s your defense. I’m not going to micromanage. I’m focused on the offense, I’ll be available if you have some questions.”

One early name to watch is former Raiders and Giants DC Patrick Graham. McCarthy is rumored to be considering him at defensive coordinator.

It will be exciting to see what Pittsburgh's coaching staff looks like once all the dust settles.